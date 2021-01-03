Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika, Swara, Anurag for supporting JNU protests: Will filmy clowns apologise?
Kangana Ranaut, who has been a staunch supporter of the government and its policies, indirectly slammed actors Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap for backing JNU protests which erupted early last year. The actress took to Twitter to take a dig at the actors for supporting the JNU protests as well as the anti-CAA marches that were carried out in various parts of India against the government's Citizenship Amendment Act.
The Queen actress termed them as 'filmy clowns' and questioned if they will apologise for their stance. She tweeted, "Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots?"
She added that these actors are 'no less than terrorists'. "Bullydawood film industry ka ek aur bhanda phoot gaya, all those who supported JNU students and Shaheen Baag protests also helped instigate riots, these so called actors and actresses are no less than terrorists, India wake up and watch.." Kangana tweeted.
Take a look:
Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots? https://t.co/AMUDTDyV3d
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021
Bullydawood film industry ka ek aur bhanda phoot gaya, all those who supported JNU students and Shaheen Baag protests also helped instigate riots, these so called actors and actresses are no less than terrorists, India wake up and watch ... pic.twitter.com/QMy9Z4eK3b
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021
Recently, the actress faced heat from a city court for merging her three flats in Mumbai's suburbs into one. The court called it a 'grave violation' but the actress asserted that she will fight the same in higher court. She tweeted, "Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven’t joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that’s how I purchased it, @mybmc is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court."
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in a saree as she visits Siddhivinayak temple with Rangoli amid security; PHOTOS
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
she is so boring!
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Why can't Kangana mind her own business? I have to give attention to her bcz she make offensive tweets abt My Deepu and My HR etc.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Yeah and you are a virgin.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Ok here starts the new drama. Now that the court has given verdict against her here comes the drama of pull down others and make noise. Thalaivi promotion starts. There could be no other classic clown like her.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Who admitted? What admited? Are you crazy Kangana ?
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Why idiot clown Hagna? Will modi apologise?
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Haha yes they are definitely clowns!
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Tu Aur Tera pura family clown re rangu bai. Hagna Saali