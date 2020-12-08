Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at farmers protests via her poetic tweet on Bharat Bandh

With farmers across the country observing a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter.

has made her stand known on issues of national importance. Even though the actress faces backlash for her views, she does not shy away from expressing it on social media. Amid the ongoing farmers protests, the actress has time and again backed the Centre and slammed those supporting the farmers. With farmers across the country observing a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter.

Unlike her usual tweets, Kangana took the poetic route this time and shared a video which highlighted spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's views on protests.

Kangana's tweet read, "Aao Bharat ko band kr dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar laao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har ummeed yahaan (come let's shut India, though there is no scarcity of storms hitting this boat, but bring an axe to make some holes in the boat, every hope dies here every day)."

आओ भारत को बंद कर देते हैं, यूँ तो तूफ़ानों कि कमी नहीं इस नाव को, मगर लाओ कुल्हाड़ी कुछ छेद भी कर देते हैं, रह रह के रोज़ मरती है हर उम्मीद यहाँ, देशभक्तों से कहो अपने लिए देश का एक टुकड़ा अब तुम भी माँग लो, आजाओ सड़क पे और तुम भी धरना दो, चलो आज यह क़िस्सा ही ख़त्म करते हैं https://t.co/OXLfUWl1gb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 8, 2020

Just a few days ago, Kangana had questioned why farmer suicide rates were so high if farmers were happy with the earlier laws. For the unversed, farmers have appealed the government to roll back the three farm laws that have been passed.

The actress also found herself in the middle of a heated debate with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who called out Kangana over her tweets. Several other television celebrities also slammed Kangana on social media.

