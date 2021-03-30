Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar yet again while praising Simi Garewal as an interviewer.

Kangana Ranaut seemed to agree with a Twitter user praising Simi Garewal and revealed her interview with Jayalalithaa helped her greatly in research for Thalaivi.

rarely misses an opportunity to get back at her haters. Be it netizens or industry folks, the actress sure knows how to fire shots. On Tuesday, Kangana did just that as she took to Twitter to respond to a fan's tweet who was praising Simi Garewal's chat show and interviewing style. A Twitter user praising Simi tweeted, "@Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don’t think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable."

Kangana seemed to agree with this Twitter user's opinion and retweeted the same saying that Simi's interview with Jayalalithaa helped her greatly in research. While doing so, Kangana also took a dig at 's chat show Koffee With Karan which has run into controversies many a times.

Replying to the Twitter user, Kangana said, "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."

Take a look at her tweet below:

Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex https://t.co/ex0KySDI1E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021

Kangana will be essaying the role of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film's trailer was well received and created a massive buzz on social media. The actress is now in Rajasthan shooting for her next film Tejas in which she steps into the shoes of an air force pilot.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Holi, announces Vote for Thalaivi campaign ahead of film release

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×