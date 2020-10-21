Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra government after being summoned by Mumbai Police in sedition case

The Mumbai Police has recently issued summons to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli in a sedition case. The actress has now responded to the same.

Trouble has mounted for again as the Mumbai Police has issued summons to her and her sister Rangoli Chandel. The latest media reports state that an FIR has been lodged against them for allegedly creating division among communities on social media. The Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court reportedly directed the Mumbai Police to do the same. The actress and her sister who are currently in Manali have now been asked to appear before an investigating officer next week.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the same on social media. The Manikarnika star, who is already at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, has once again taken a dig at the latter. She writes on Twitter, “Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi ....” The tiff between Kangana and the state government intensified when the BMC officials partially demolished her office in Mumbai in September.

Check out Kangana's tweet below:

Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi .... https://t.co/nwLyoq1J2i — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

The Dhaakad actress had earlier reacted to yet another FIR filed against her by stating that the Maharashtra government is obsessed with her. Meanwhile, as has been mentioned above, she is currently busy in her hometown with the festivities of her brother's wedding. For the unversed, Kangana's brother Aksht will tie the knot in November. Moreover, her cousin Karan got married recently the glimpses of which she has shared on social media.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to appear before IO next week in sedition case

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×