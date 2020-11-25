Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at movie mafia as Jallikattu makes it to Oscars: Bashing's finally yielding results

Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news of the Malayalam film, Jallikattu being India’s official entry to Oscars next year. The star also took a jibe at ‘movie mafia gang’ via a tweet and claimed that Bollywood’s scrutiny is now giving results.

It is no secret that often grabs the headlines for her controversial statements and remarks. She is a star who never shies away from speaking her heart out. The Queen star, who is very active on social media, often takes to her Twitter handle to voice her opinions. And, it looks like the actress has yet again done the same as she reacted to the news of Malayalam film, Jallikattu being sent as India’s official entry to Oscars next year.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Tanu Weds Manu star congratulated the film Jallikattu for making it as an official entry at Oscars 2021. However, with congratulations, she also took a dig at the movie mafia gang and mentioned that Indian cinema is not just about 4 families. She tweeted, "All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu."

For the unversed, Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial that won the hearts of the audience for its powerful content, will represent India at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu https://t.co/kI9sY4BumE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 25, 2020

On a related note, the horror and science fiction stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Based on the short story by S Hareesh called, Maoist, the movie is said to be among the best films in the horror and science fiction genre. It had received phenomenal response from audiences when it released.

Talking about Kangana’s work front, the actress has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in political biopic Thalaivi. Besides this, she also has an intense action drama titled Dhaakad and Tejas lined up.

