Kangana Ranaut takes her pup Gappu home for the first time and sister Rangoli Chandel snaps a 'pawfect' photo

has been living the jet set life. Hopping in between Hyderabad, Chennai and her home Manali, the actress has been a busy bee as she continues to shoot and attend events. Kangana recently wrapped the film shoot of Thalaivi in Hyderabad and made a quick pitstop in Delhi. The actress was in Delhi for a special reason as she met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and presented the script of her next film Tejas.

The actress spent a day in Delhi and she is now heading back home after being away for weeks. Kangana left Delhi early on Monday morning and had a special friend with her. The actress who recently introduced her new pup to the world was going home with Kangana for the first time, revealed her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Sharing an adorable photo from Delhi airport, the picture shows Kangana holding Gappu as she gets ready to take her flight. Rangoli captioned it, "Gappu is going home for the first time."

Meanwhile, Kangana's visit to Delhi was an eventful one as the actress met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and handed him over the script of Tejas. She tweeted, "Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind."

Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/7eoVN1Lidj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 13, 2020

