Kangana Ranaut takes inspiration from her roots as she stuns in traditional Pahadi attire; Check It Out

The saree look wasn't just a simple designer look, but Kangana Ranaut took inspiration from her Pahadi roots as she incorporated a Pahadi shawl and the famous Himachali cap.
While all of India has been celebrating the festival of Diwali over the weekend, things are a bit different in the Ranaut household as Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht recently tied the knot. Celebrations have been double as Kangana and her family members recently celebrated the wedding in Udaipur in a lavish ceremony and also welcomed the new bride home. On Sunday, Kangana revealed that the couple's wedding reception was held and for the same the actress wore a stunning golden and beige saree. 

The saree look wasn't just a simple designer look, but Kangana took inspiration from her Pahadi roots as she incorporated a Pahadi shawl and the famous Himachali cap. A striking shade of orange, red, blue and green, Kangana looked radiant and stunning as she posed for the camera. 

Sharing solo as well as photos with the bride and groom, Kangana captioned it, "Today for Aksht Ritu’s wedding Dham ( reception) dressed in traditional pahadi attire." Check out the photos below: 

Isn't she a stunner?

Earlier, the actress had revealed that they had welcomed the new bride home on the day of Diwali. Kangana wrote, "On Diwali, Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to people's house. In our house too, Devi is entering. Today, our bhabhi will come to her house. This ritual is called 'Andrera' Wishing you all Happy Diwali." 

Take a look:

On the work front, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi along with Arvind Swami. Apart from this, she also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.

