Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Anurag Kashyap as she shares old video of filmmaker admitting to abusing a kid

Anurag Kashyap has been making headlines after Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harassment. Now, Kangana Ranaut has hit out at the filmmaker again.
25112 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap were engaged in a war of words a few days back that caught everyone’s attention. That was after the filmmaker took a sarcastic jibe at the actress and asked her to fight China on the border. In the midst of all this, trouble mounted for Kashyap as Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct. While he denied the allegations and called them baseless, Kangana Ranaut backed Ghosh and called out the filmmaker for the same.

Now, the Manikarnika actress has shared an old video of Anurag Kashyap in which he allegedly explains the reason behind abusing a kid when he was a school senior. The filmmaker mentions in the video how he would take the kid aside and slap him. But then he hugs the latter and cries in front of him while saying that he understands everything. Kashyap then states that the kid wrote a letter to his parents, who confronted him post which he was ashamed of himself.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet and the video below:

The Gangs of Wasseypur further says in the video how he thought that he could do those things to others as he had gone through them himself. He then admits getting to learn about the word ‘abuse’ much later. Meanwhile, talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut writes, “I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer.”

