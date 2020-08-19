Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone for her depression posts after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, Deepika Padukone had urged fans to spread awareness about mental health. Check out Kangana's tweet on the same.

was back at it on Twitter as the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Kangana, who had made explosive allegations against Bollywood's bigwigs, hailed the SC verdict in the case and called it a huge victory for millions of fans. She tweeted, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING."

However, Kangana also took a dig at who had urged fans to spread awareness about mental health after Sushant's tragic demise. Taking a jibe at Deepika, Kangana tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice."

Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/Yodb66hD67 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla after Supreme Court's decision, Kangana said, "My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India."

The top court's verdict was met with unanimous praise across Bollywood as well as within the politicians' circle. Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi were some of the many stars who hailed the decision.

