Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Karan Johar over reports of the filmmaker allegedly littering a village in Goa

has once again taken a jibe at and this, it’s not for nepotism but for an entirely different reason. The actress slammed the filmmaker while responding to a Twitter user who alleged that Johar’s production house has littered a village in the state of Goa with biomedical waste. The user has also shared a video of the said place in which one can see garbage being scattered around. He also shared screenshots of news reports claiming the same.

Now, Kangana, while responding to the same, writes, “Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help.” She has also sought help from Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the official handle of the ministry while tagging them in her tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, PrakashJavdekar ji moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help https://t.co/EZfzrIWz06 — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

The actress further adds another screenshot of a news article that alleges that Karan Johar has littered the roads of the Goan village named Nerul. Kangana writes, “Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling, film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects.” The aforementioned news article says that the filmmaker allegedly littered the village after filming a movie there featuring . As for Karan Johar, he is yet to respond to the same.

Check out her second tweet below:

