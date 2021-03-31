Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at KJo & Aditya Chopra: They did everything to throw me out of the industry

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to share her excitement over her forthcoming film Thalaivi's release. In doing so, the actress also took a dig at filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

In the tweet, the actress alleged how the filmmakers tried to ‘throw’ her out of the film industry. She penned, “They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood” The actress posted the tweet following the makers announced Thalaivi is sticking to its original release date which is April 23, for all the three versions - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

They did everything to throw me out of the industry,ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood (cont) https://t.co/LBU4UcUNRJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

Kangana continued her message in another tweet. The actress jokingly ended the tweet on a funny note by quirkily using metaphors to express her thoughts. She wrote, “History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child,was destined to be their saviour,you never know life have many ways of amusing us,if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकि माँ माँ होती है"

