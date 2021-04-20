  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at people ‘angry’ with pandemic: In this vast universe who cares about your life?

As people are upset and angry with the coronavirus pandemic, here’s what Kangana Ranaut has to say about the same.
9848 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who brims with an opinion about everything that happens in the world. The Queen actress, who is quite active on social media often take to her Twitter handle to share her views on everything - from the anti-CAA protests to farmer protests, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Bollywood, and the list is endless. And now the lady has another topic to add to her list which happens to be the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. 

While the second wave of the coronavirus has been taking a massive toll on the country with many states going under lockdown, everyone is quite concerned and anxious as situations continue to worsen. And while everyone has been cribbing about the pandemic, Kangana took a jibe on these people and asked these ‘brats’ to calm down. She wrote, “If tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation, this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile, she does not owe you an explanation. Calm down you fools. Earth does not move on its axis for you, the sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm, even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kangana will be next seen in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi. The movie, which was slated to release on April 23 this year, has been postponed due to the surge in COVID 19 cases across India.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut finds brighter side to 'Mumbai Lockdown' at home with a 'new but slightly annoying friend'

Credits :Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

