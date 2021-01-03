Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Urmila Matondkar over purchasing new office worth Rs 3 crore; Latter REACTS

In a fresh series of attack, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Urmila Matondkar. The latter said ready to show all proofs

Bollywood actress always manages to remain in the headlines for her blatant statements. She continues to target celebrities over many issues including drugs. This time around, she took a jibe at Urmila Matondkar news broke that the actress turned politician has purchased a property for her office in Mumbai worth Rs 3 crores. The news about her property came just weeks after she joined hands with political party Shiv Sena. Reacting to the news, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared her thoughts.

The actress tweeted, “Dear Urmila Matondkar, I have built a house with my own hard work, the Congress is breaking that too. In truth, making BJP happy, I got hand only 25-30 cases. I wish I were as intelligent as you, would have made the Congress happy, how stupid I am.” In response to this, Matondkar shared a video and asked the latter to fix up a meeting where she would show all documents as fair proof.

Urmila has purchased brand new office space in Mumbai's plush suburban area. As per the report, Urmila had purchased finalized the property deal in 2020.

Check out their tweets below:

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? pic.twitter.com/AScsUSLTAA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

It is to be noted here that Urmila and Kangana had earlier also indulged in a war of words on many occasions. Kangana had called Urmila a soft porn star. In response to this, Urmila had said that Kangana should name those people who take drugs in the industry. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has indirectly slammed actors , Swara Bhasker, , and Anurag Kashyap for supporting JNU protests.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on her haters including the film industry: I am appreciated in my world of conscience

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×