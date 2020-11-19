Kangana Ranaut takes potshots at artist over mental health tweet, gets called out for insensitive remarks

Kangana Ranaut took potshots at artiste and illustrator Priyanka Paul over her mental health and even mocked her appearance. Take a look at their war of words below.

has reached Hyderabad for the last schedule of her film Thailavi but before she could leave for her shoot, the actress waged a Twitter war with 22-year-old artiste and illustrator named Priyanka Paul. The actress took potshots at Paul and her tweets over mental health. It all began when Kangana slammed IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil for her discussion over origin of firecrackers and called her IPS appointment 'side effects of reservation'.

To this, Paul tweeted in reply to Kangana's tweet and said, "Side effects of being an entitled sanghi savarna, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence #KanganaGetOffTwitter." While Kangana did not react to this, she chose another tweet on mental health by Paul in which she tweeted about mental health challenges like self harm, suicidal thoughts and public meltdowns that people suffer from.

"somedays I’ve done all of them together and that’s what i call multi-tasking," tweeted Paul. To this, Kangana replied saying, "Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate (See the state of yourself. Why don’t you do something about it? You admit to being suicidal, are toxic and look creepy as well. What faults do you not have? Don’t give me advices, take one from me), change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate."

Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

The war of words continued with Priyanka saying, "Go f***k yourself" and Kangana replied, "No no no I am hot and sexy and I don't do it myself." The actress also replied to Paul's selfies and wrote, "What is that tatoo on your arm? Some ogre ? Ha ha I love weirdos you are the kind of woman I want in my wild house parties, stop fighting with me... come on be nice ... sending you a hug, now reciprocate nicely.."

No no no I am hot and sexy I don’t do it myself — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

What is that tatoo on your arm? Some ogre ? Ha ha I love weirdos you are the kind of woman I want in my wild house parties, stop fighting with me... come on be nice ... sending you a hug, now reciprocate nicely... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Scores of netizens came out in support of Paul with one user tweeting, "get some friends + a therapist, kangana." While another commented, "Baffles me that sane people still engage with Kangana." The actress eventually blocked Paul with the artiste sharing a screenshot of the same and writing, "Thanks bro."

Really no one’s scandalised by if you’re having sex or not. You were the one who tried flaunting your ability to have sex and connected it to being ‘hot and sexy’. Thereby saying that women have to be a certain way to be ‘rewarded’ by sex. That’s incredibly regressive. https://t.co/Z2BbDHcuKJ — Priyanka Paul (@artwhoring) November 18, 2020

