Kangana Ranaut takes potshots at Jaya Bachchan yet again: Which 'thaali' has Jaya ji and industry given?

Speaking during Parliament's monsoon session in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan had demanded that vilification of entertainment industry must come to an end. See Kangana Ranaut's jibe at senior actress below.

's statement on the vilification of entertainment industry in Rajya Sabha received a whole lot of reaction on social media. While many from the film industry came out in support of the veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP's statement, many others slammed her. And one amongst many was actress who questioned if Jaya Bachchan would have taken a stand if son Abhishek Bachchan was bullied.

Now, yet again, Kangana has taken potshots at the senior actress. Taking to Twitter, Kangana tweeted in Hindi and said, "Which 'thaali' has Jaya ji and the industry given? Got one 'thaali' which included 2 minutes of fame in item numbers and one romantic scene with the hero that too after sleeping with him. I have taught feminism to the film industry. Decorated my 'thaali' with films on women power. This is my 'thaali', not yours Jaya ji!"

कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं। https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Speaking during the Parliament's monsoon session, Jaya Bachchan demanded that vilification of the entertainment industry must come to an end.

She said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain." Adding on film industry being defamed, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language," Jaya Bachchan said.

Hema Malini, , Dia Mirza, and Anubhav Sinha have come out in support of the veteran actress.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza, Hema Malini back Jaya Bachchan; BJP MP says, 'feel hurt' when industry is pulled down

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×