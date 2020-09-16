  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut takes potshots at Jaya Bachchan yet again: Which 'thaali' has Jaya ji and industry given?

Speaking during Parliament's monsoon session in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan had demanded that vilification of entertainment industry must come to an end. See Kangana Ranaut's jibe at senior actress below.
September 16, 2020
Jaya Bachchan's statement on the vilification of entertainment industry in Rajya Sabha received a whole lot of reaction on social media. While many from the film industry came out in support of the veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP's statement, many others slammed her. And one amongst many was actress Kangana Ranaut who questioned if Jaya Bachchan would have taken a stand if son Abhishek Bachchan was bullied. 

Now, yet again, Kangana has taken potshots at the senior actress. Taking to Twitter, Kangana tweeted in Hindi and said, "Which 'thaali' has Jaya ji and the industry given? Got one 'thaali' which included 2 minutes of fame in item numbers and one romantic scene with the hero that too after sleeping with him. I have taught feminism to the film industry. Decorated my 'thaali' with films on women power. This is my 'thaali', not yours Jaya ji!"

Speaking during the Parliament's monsoon session, Jaya Bachchan demanded that vilification of the entertainment industry must come to an end. 

She said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain." Adding on film industry being defamed, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language," Jaya Bachchan said.  

Hema Malini, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha have come out in support of the veteran actress. 

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Ohhhh really ? Industry gave you nathing ? Industry gave you every thing kangu bai Bollywood gave you name,fame money,work..,deractor producers gave you work..pv plz post

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Ohh really ? Industry gave you work,name,fame,money,etc etc etc..how can you say this ? Thankless women

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

aya and others in her fraternity fail to understand that no one is maligning the entire Bollywood circuit. Sure there are good people there as well. The fight is against social evils like drug addiction & trafficking which no one can dispute. It is a social fight not a personal one. But that is obviously beyond the scope of of these Bollywood dimwits who have neither the intelligence, education ( not surprising, most of them are school or college dropouts anyway) or the integrity to stay true to a just cause. Is the problem too close to home Jaya, that you are deflecting the issue???

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Kangana didn’t u choose to run away from home , abandoning ur family to pursue Bollywood dreams ? U should be last person to talk about indian culture and patriotism

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Obnoxious Jaya!!! Loose Cannon !! Self proclaimed “IT” couple of Bullywood!! Bachchans act so pricey .

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

The public has made her a star!!!she fought n survived in the industry.

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Nah her incessant dating married men has made her a star

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Kangna seriously having cheap weeds lately. Poor ady. GEt well soon.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She just quit such a bad industry that has given her nothing.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kangy has too much self importance. The industry was thrivingmuch before she came and jayaji in her day has given stellar performances in varied films. Sorry kangy is no match for the jayaji of 'mili' guddi, piya ka ghar, koshish ,zanjeer etc

Anonymous 2 hours ago

so Kangana madam industry has given you nothing ?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

More trash from this evil witch and liar.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

With all due respect Kangana. Wasn’t it you who ran from home at an early age and got into an affair with a married man in hopes to join bollywood. You need to understand every action there is a reaction. Can you really play the victim and for how long are you going to be a victim when it was you who made those choices. Also if you were truly trying to change bollywood you should have helped young girls who were and are facing the same situation like you. But instead you are here bashing everyone who do not agree with you and you have hijacked justice for SSR and turned it to Justice for Kangana. Enjoy it while it last because once this storm is over you’ll go back to a worse place than you were. You cannot shit where you eat. I truelly feel sorry for you.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Be sorry for you first because you acuse a human being ! Did you see Her sleeping with married man ? How can you prove your cheap and brainless accusations ? If you were clever you will. Understand than Kangana bis speaking about all she refused to do but honestly people who comment are here so brainless !

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Your thali?? How??? The director producer the co actors..no one was there? You have taught the industry not to trust outsiders ever again. If you slept your way up..choice was yours.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Niiiice!!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Too gud!! Its time someone insulted that dumb jaya. Thinks shes something. Jaya why don't u fix ur cheater hubby amitabh and take care of ur divorced daughter instead of trying to fix the country? Start at home woman. We can see why ure so bitter at everyone.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shameless troll. Respect her age. Shows your upbringing

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Maine iss industry ko feminism diya!!!! Hahahahahahahahhaah

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Kangana seems like a love child of trump and rakhi sawant.. i hope all this agenda driven publicity stunts have consequences.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Hahha

Anonymous 3 hours ago

This hope will hits back you first remember my words !

Anonymous 5 hours ago

How come MLA and MPs of BJP have thousands of crores how come industrialist who support BJP have made lakhs of crores at expense of middle class middle class is dying How come MLA in Goa , Karnataka, MP are bought to grab power

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I feel kangana should do twitter detox for a bit. It’s good for health

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She is standing for herself and is right to fight all these losers ? So you said nothing ans silently if someone attacks you or your family !

