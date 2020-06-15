Kangana Ranaut takes stand on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Questions why his achievements weren't recognised

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock as the actor was found dead in his home on June 14, 2020. While tributes have been pouring in for the late actor, many have come forth and raised questions about Sushant’s mental health. Now, has taken a strong stand on the tragic demise of the 34-year-old Kedarnath actor and has questioned Bollywood on the lack of credit to him for his achievements. Kangana shared her thoughts on the matter via a video.

Taking to social media, Kangana’s team shared a video in which she is seen revealing why it is important to give an artist the due credit for their work. Kangana is seen mourning Sushant’s demise as she questions that the actor was not given credit for his good films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. Not just this, Kangana went ahead and questioned why Gully Boy was given all the awards and Sushant’s films were not acknowledged by the award ceremonies.

Kangana’s team shared the video and wrote, “#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint.” In the video, Kangana even spoke highly about Sushant’s achievements like his Stanford scholarship and more. She even slammed the culture of blind items as she revealed that she gets calls from people who tel her not to take any wrong step in life.