Kangana Ranaut takes stand on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Questions why his achievements weren't recognised
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock as the actor was found dead in his home on June 14, 2020. While tributes have been pouring in for the late actor, many have come forth and raised questions about Sushant’s mental health. Now, Kangana Ranaut has taken a strong stand on the tragic demise of the 34-year-old Kedarnath actor and has questioned Bollywood on the lack of credit to him for his achievements. Kangana shared her thoughts on the matter via a video.
Taking to social media, Kangana’s team shared a video in which she is seen revealing why it is important to give an artist the due credit for their work. Kangana is seen mourning Sushant’s demise as she questions that the actor was not given credit for his good films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. Not just this, Kangana went ahead and questioned why Gully Boy was given all the awards and Sushant’s films were not acknowledged by the award ceremonies.
Kangana’s team shared the video and wrote, “#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint.” In the video, Kangana even spoke highly about Sushant’s achievements like his Stanford scholarship and more. She even slammed the culture of blind items as she revealed that she gets calls from people who tel her not to take any wrong step in life.
Here is Kangana Ranaut’s video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:
#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint pic.twitter.com/PI70xJgUVL
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 15, 2020
Kangana even cited her own example and mentioned how her films have also been targeted. The Manikarnika star shared her stance on the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and questioned why certains stars are not given due credit for their work. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. As per reports, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression. The post mortem report of the actor revealed that he passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant’s funeral will take place in Mumbai today.
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Read shekkar kapur tweet.Bollywood mafia ended him, because projects snatched from him despite the talent and success is there,with the help of journalist and media,they have managed to create a bad and abusive person when in fact he made huge amount of donation for any random person who ask for help.Kangana was strong to stand against the bullies and fight the battle but sushant gave up earlier.if we don't react now, people with talent will continue to suffer and mediocrity will rule forever.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Kitni publicity hungry hai Yeh aurat isko abhi bhi video daalna tha. Shame
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
And she adds her personal problems, she is making up lot of stuff about Sushant to push her agenda.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
She is so much self absorbed I can clearly see in this video. Even it was a video about late Sushant but she saying about herself mostly.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Chichore was not so good according to me...But she is right about the awards. The so called stars take away all awards, leaving very little for the ones who really deserve. KJo and all his bullies, who made sure people like sushanth never get recognition, will be taught by karma. You cant escape
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Her PR is active here.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
She started her personal agenda. Shameless
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Look at the hypocrisy of people. Here kangana milking his death to spread negativity and hatred on people she hates but they are praising her but if Deepika talks about depression the root cause of his death and stress the need to seek help so they are bashing her and calling her attention seeker. Wow. This shows they only hates her and using him to hate her. Post
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Kangana started her victim drama again.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Shameless woman.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Is this the time to talk about yourself kangana? Why everything revolves around you?,
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Now her PR will praise her . Lol
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Playing an outsider and victim card again.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
No condolences for Singh but milking his death to speak about her and acting like a victim.
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
She is here again playing the victim card.
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Two lines about SSR and then blabbering out her same old stories
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Most cheap person.
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Using Sushant to talk about her .madam your films were flops, public rejected it. Stop abusing Gully boy and bw. Have some shame.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Kangana has stoop a new low.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
I was her fan but not any more.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
How insensitive of her to use his death to promote herself and badmouthing people she hates .
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Shru hogi drama queen.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
finally!! I was waiting for this because i know only kangana can condemn what is wrong, the rest will suck to to salman,dharma ,chopras forgetting humanity.I am heartbroken as this is so disturbing this mafia has contributed to his depression which has led him committing this act.Please audience,start this movement on social media ,enough of dirty games by the one who think they own bollywood.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
this is so right. totally agree with Kangana, the privileged fools get all the cushioning possible inspite of flop movies and no character and the ones that make their way making so many personal sacrifices are the ones that bear the brunt
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Good; well said! Someone had to say something to these thugs of Bollywood.
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
We stand with you Kangana, you should form a new mafia in bollywood - the Non-Nepo Group NNG!
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
I really hope she does not use his death as a platform to spill venom for her own personal agenda. There are no whys now. He is sadly gone. I have lost a cousin in depression and suicide . There were so many whys. Even his mother could not figure him out. Please don’t use this as a platform for your personal vendetta ... please