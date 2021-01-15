Kangana Ranaut takes time off from Dhaakad shoot to enjoy a chill evening on a crew member's birthday; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut indulged in an evening of fun last night to celebrate a Dhaakad crew member's birthday. The gorgeous star shared photos on Instagram and left fans in awe of her classy and elegant look for the evening.

Actress surely knows how to manage her work and also take time out for herself too. Not just this, the Dhaakad star also makes it a point to remember her crew members' special days and occasions. Speaking of this, recently, Kangana took time out in the evening from Dhaakad shoot to celebrate the birthday of Dhaakad's stuntwoman Marina Yordanova and shared glimpses from the same on social media. The actress, who is currently in Bhopal for the Dhaakad shoot, has been sharing glimpses from sets on social media since the shoot began.

Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped photos with her crew members as she enjoyed Marina's birthday. In the photos, the Thalaivi star can be seen having fun with Dhaakad's crew. She is seen clad in a denim jacket with a checkered pleated skirt. With it, her hair was left open and her look was kept natural and casual. The star beamed with happiness as she chilled over drinks with her crew members after the shoot of her action flick.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wished Dhaakad crew member on her birthday and left fans in awe. Earlier this week, Kangana celebrated her makeup artist's birthday too on the sets of the film. She cut the cake with Loveleen Ramchandani and shared photos on social media.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's posts:

Meanwhile, Dhaakad is a film that will star Kangana as a spy agent. The film will feature her in an action avatar. The first look had given a glimpse of the same to fans and since then, many have been waiting for the film. It is helmed bY Razneesh Ghai and for the action, Kangana has undergone intense training. Besides this, recently, she announced another film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and left fans excited for it.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude to fans as ‘Manikarnika Returns’ trends on Twitter post sequel announcement

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×