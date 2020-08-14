Kangana Ranaut takes a trip down memory lane as she joins her family to enjoy a traditional Dham; See PHOTOS

  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media to share photos of the actress enjoying a traditional meal at her house with her parents. In the photos, the Thalaivi star could be seen sitting on the floor and relishing food with her entire family.
Actress Kangana Ranaut has been spending time at her hometown in Manali amid the lockdown and often, her team shares photos of the actress making the most of it with her family. From going on picnics to helping her sister decorate her new house, Kangana has been ensuring that she spends time in the perfect way with family before she returns to work. Speaking of this, Kangana’s team recently shared photos of the actress enjoying a traditional meal with her family called 'Dham.’

Taking to social media, Kangana’s team shared how the actress joined her extended joint family in enjoying a traditional dham with them. In one of the photos, Kangana could be seen sitting with her family on the floor and relishing the traditional dishes on a plate made from banana leaf. In another picture, Kangana gave fans a glimpse of the dishes that she was enjoying as a part of the Dham. Her parents organised the Dham for her as she was spending time with them amid the lockdown. 

Taking a trip down memory lane, Kangana even remembered how things have not changed and that she feels glad to be a part of a joint family. The caption with the photos reads, “My parents are very kind to organise this traditional meal called Dham for me, that’s where I grew up nothing has changed, in summers we ate sitting on the floor and slept on the terrace, it was wonderful to be in a joint Family and nice to visit them again - KR”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s photos:

Further, Kangana also shared a glimpse of a traditional dish that her mother specially made for her from the leaves of ‘arbi’ plant. Along with it, Kangana also shared how the dish is made. Meanwhile, the actress has been making the most of the time before she returns to set to shoot. She will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The biopic is a multi-language film and also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. Apart from this, Kangana also has her action film Dhaakad. 

