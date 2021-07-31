Kangana Ranaut takes up Urdu shayari as she glistens in green; Don't miss her caption

, who is busy shooting her film ‘Dhaakad’ in the European nation, took out some quality me-time. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram space and dropped some breathtaking photographs of herself glowing in a beautiful green dress. She quoted an Urdu shayari by Mirza Ghalib to define her feelings. In the pictures, the star can be seen standing at the balcony, looking outside, while being stuck in her thoughts. Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, “Nikalna khuld se aadam ka sunte aaye hain lekin, bahut be-aabru hokar tere kuche se ham nikle.”

In no time, scores of fans bombarded the picture with love and comments. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous”. The second one said, “Green suits you.” “The best of Bollywood,” complimented the third fan. Just within an hour of uploading, her post garnered lakhs of likes and the numbers are only increasing. Currently, Kangana is putting her best foot forward for her upcoming film Dhaakad. Ever since Kangana left for Budapest, the star has been sharing updates on her film with her fans.

Take a look:

Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’, opposite Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of the antagonist. For the unversed, Arjun has completed his portion of the shoot. The actor also took to his gram and penned a heartfelt note and thanked the team on the last day of his shoot. Dhaakad’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Apart from this, Kangana has quite a few films coming up including ‘Thalaivi’ where she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami and other actors. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Kangana will also appear in ‘Tejas’.