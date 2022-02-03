It’s not in my character to copy anyone, says Kangana Ranaut on taking inspiration for LOCK UPP

Kangana Ranaut, who is touted to be the queen of Bollywood, is all set to venture into the digital platform with a new reality show. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the first time and they have come up with a one of a kind reality show which is titled as LOCK UPP. Interestingly, the ‘fearless’ reality show will have Kangana hosting the show for the first time and everyone is excited to see her in this new avatar.

Interestingly, there have been speculations if Kangana took inspiration from her counterparts in the industry who have been hosting shows in the past. When quizzed about the same during the launch, the actress stated that it isn’t in her nature to copy anyone. “I don’t need to take inspiration from anyone especially when you are hosting a reality show. You have to be yourself. It’s not in my character to copy anyone”. Furthermore, Kananga also expressed her excitement about trying her hands on hosting.

She said, “I am not going to grill everyone on the show. I’m sure there will be people who will deserve my love and affection, some will be there who will deserve what they get. The show will have excitement. I'm hoping to make some friends, some enemies. In my eyes, who chooses to accept oneself, I would consider that person as the most appropriate behaviour”. Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor has also been all praises for Dhaakad actress and stated, “There is no other name in the industry I would do this show with except Kangana Ranaut”.

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut is known for walking hands in hand with controversies. Talking about the same during the launch, the actress stated, “I don't mind dealing with shit if I want to be on top”. Meanwhile talking about LOCK UPP, it will be a celebrity based reality show which will have 16 contestants locked in two prisons for around 72 days. The show will also have a celebrity jailor. Talking about the show, Kangana asserted “Yeh aapke bade bhai ka ghar nai hai, yeh meri jail hai”. The show is expected to premiere by February end this year.

