Kangana Ranaut on taking Panga in the industry: You have to be alert of the backstabbers all the time

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, spoke about taking panga with the industry walas and stated that one has to stay alert of the backstabbers in Bollywood.

, or the queen of Bollywood as her fans lovingly call her, is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves. The lady never shies away from making bold statements and is often seen taking a sly jibe at the celebrities. In fact, Kangana and her infamous fight with is still among the biggest controversies of the decade. Hate her for her bold statement or love her for unabashed personality, but you certainly can’t ignore the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star

Recently, Kangana, who is looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Panga, was quizzed about her pangas (fights) with the industrywalas. To this, the Queen actress replied saying it is important to watch one’s back in the industry as one can never know who will be a backstabber. Kangana, who is known for her frequent tiffs in the industry, stated people in the industry will usually be sweet on their face but will be seen plotting nasty plans against you behind your back. “So, you have to be very alert all the time in the industry,” she emphasised.

Besides, Kangana also feels every panga in her personal life added to her growth. The actress recalled taking panga with her father in her teenage years. Calling it the most stupid thing in her life which led to a lot of troubles in her life. However, Kangana also feels that if she hadn’t taken that panga, she wouldn’t have come this far in her career. “Every panga has given a new landmark in my life,” she added.

Talking about the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, Panga will also star Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

