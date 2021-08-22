Kangana Ranaut talks about feminism as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Rangoli & Akshit on sets of ‘Tejas’

As she begins shooting for her upcoming film Tejas, recently shared a picture of her look as an Indian Air Force officer. The sets of Tejas turned out to be special for the actress today as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister Rangoli and brother Akshit there. The actress shared pictures of her celebration and looked very happy as she posed with her family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Tejas where her brother Akshit Ranaut, his wife and sister Rangoli Chandel and her son visited. In the first picture, we can see Kangana tying Rakhi to her brother. In the next picture, we can see her smiling as she is giving sweets to him. In the third, Kangana holds her gifts and poses happily with her bhaiya and bhabhi. The next picture has Rangoli tying Rakhi to Akshit, and then in the last picture, all of them are posing happily for the picture. Sharing these pictures, Kangana wrote a long note, “Rakshabandhan celebrations at Tejas shoot….You can be the most powerful woman yet love your brother for being protective, sincere and supportive. You might have everything and yet look forward to open Rakhi presents your Bhaiya and Bhabhi bought you from their hard earned money…. It’s does not make you any less a feminist…. Rakshabandhan ki shubhkamnaen.”

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her wearing the Air Force uniform. She kicked off the new shooting schedule of her film Tejas. The actress took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen clad in an Indian Air Force uniform as she gears up to shoot with director Sarvesh Mewara. With the photo, Kangana penned a note that showcased her excitement to begin a new schedule of the film that will showcase her as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

The actress has recently returned from Budapest after she wrapped up the shooting of her film Dhaakad. How excited are you to watch Thalaivi on the silver screens?

