Kangana Ranaut talks about generation of love letters as she revisits her ‘favourite’ pic of parents;THROWBACK
Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines ever since she made her Twitter debut. From trending on Twitter for calling out the Bollywood mafia and claiming 99 per cent of Bollywood stars consume drugs to condemning the BMC for demolishing her office to tagging Urmila Matondkar as a ‘soft porn actress’ to engaging in a war of words with Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker and others, this Manikarnika actress is known for not mincing her words and well, we quite know it by now.
Also a few days back, Kangana said that she is never the one to start a fight and if anyone proves her wrong, she will quit Twitter. Kangana wrote, “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.” And well, today, Kangana Ranaut started the weekend on a positive note as she took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of her parents and talked about the generation of love letters. Alongside a photo of her parents, this Queen actress’s caption read, “One of my most favourite pictures of my parents, mom wants to click a little romantic pose but papa getting so awkward ha ha. The generation of love letters and romance through the eyes, Amazing!.”
As we speak, Kangana Ranaut has returned to Manalia and after BMC demolished her Mumbai office, Kangana has amended her petition pending before the Bombay high court and sought compensation of Rs 2 crore for ‘damage’ to her Mumbai office.
Check out the post here:
One of my most favourite pictures of my parents, mom wants to click a little romantic pose but papa getting so awkward ha ha. The generation of love letters and romance through the eyes, Amazing! pic.twitter.com/5XOe2EEf9e
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut claims she never starts a fight; Says 'I'll quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise'
Anonymous 2 hours ago
When she realized that she is being alienated from all corners, she is holding on to her closest ones, whom she shunned once. Works well for image/damage control too!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Bad seed kangu & rangu.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
She slapped her dad !! Thats how much you respected them !! You ran away from the house !! Were they soo bad ?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Funny but this mad woman made her family villains and gained sympathy in Bollywood but now is praising them to the moon. Didn't she call her parents regressive and anti girl child. How the narrative changes for this sick liar everytime.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Absolutely agree
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Kangana we love u we are with u U are the queen of bollywood.ur simplicity shows it
Anonymous 12 hours ago
beautiful people. love their simplicity
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Yeah who raised such evil children who only spit venom.