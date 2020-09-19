Kangana Ranaut talks about generation of love letters as she revisits her ‘favourite’ pic of parents;THROWBACK

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Thalaivi.

has been making headlines ever since she made her Twitter debut. From trending on Twitter for calling out the Bollywood mafia and claiming 99 per cent of Bollywood stars consume drugs to condemning the BMC for demolishing her office to tagging Urmila Matondkar as a ‘soft porn actress’ to engaging in a war of words with Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker and others, this Manikarnika actress is known for not mincing her words and well, we quite know it by now.

Also a few days back, Kangana said that she is never the one to start a fight and if anyone proves her wrong, she will quit Twitter. Kangana wrote, “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.” And well, today, Kangana Ranaut started the weekend on a positive note as she took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of her parents and talked about the generation of love letters. Alongside a photo of her parents, this Queen actress’s caption read, “One of my most favourite pictures of my parents, mom wants to click a little romantic pose but papa getting so awkward ha ha. The generation of love letters and romance through the eyes, Amazing!.”

As we speak, Kangana Ranaut has returned to Manalia and after BMC demolished her Mumbai office, Kangana has amended her petition pending before the Bombay high court and sought compensation of Rs 2 crore for ‘damage’ to her Mumbai office.

One of my most favourite pictures of my parents, mom wants to click a little romantic pose but papa getting so awkward ha ha. The generation of love letters and romance through the eyes, Amazing! pic.twitter.com/5XOe2EEf9e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

