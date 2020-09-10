Kangana Ranaut talks about never succumbing to bullies, hits out at Shiv Sena: How many mouths will you shut?

Kangana Ranaut has finally returned to Mumbai from Manali after a couple of months and on the work front, she will next be seen in Thalaivi.

Amid the verbal spat between and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai from Manali amid tight security, and soon after reaching home, this Manikarnika actress recorded a video wherein she hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over demolition at her office in Mumbai as she said, “Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow.”

Later, Maharashtra Chief Minister recorded a video to back Kangana Ranaut after the Shiv Sena-ruled Mumbai civic body went on to demolish her office building citing 'illegal construction'. And in the latest, Kangana Ranaut, too, has backed Fadnavis and lashed out at the Sena as she wrote, “Because of these petty crimes that they do @Dev_Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after loosing elections ShivSena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena.”

Thereafter, Kangana took to Twitter to direct a tweet at Shiv Sena and hit out at the ‘sena’ for giving up on Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals as she wrote that one needs to earn respect by his/her own deeds as she wrote, “तुम्हारे पिताजी के अच्छे कर्म तुम्हें दौलत तो दे सकते हैं मगर सम्मान तुम्हें खुद कमाना पड़ता है, मेरा मुँह बंद करोगे मगर मेरी आवाज़ मेरे बाद सौ फिर लाखों में गूंजेगी, कितने मुँह बंद करोगे? कितनी आवाज़ें दबाओगे? कब तक सच्चाई से भागोगे तुम कुछ नहीं हों सिर्फ़ वंशवाद का एक नमूना हो।..” Yesterday, the BMC officials entered her office in Mumbai and demolished it. Taking to Twitter, the Manikarnika actress shared videos of the officials destroying the office, and alongside, calling it ‘Death of Democracy’, she wrote, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy Slightly smiling face.”

Check out the post here:

Because of these petty crimes that they do @Dev_Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after loosing elections ShivSena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena. https://t.co/1LluCIaWib — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

तुम्हारे पिताजी के अच्छे कर्म तुम्हें दौलत तो दे सकते हैं मगर सम्मान तुम्हें खुद कमाना पड़ता है, मेरा मुँह बंद करोगे मगर मेरी आवाज़ मेरे बाद सौ फिर लाखों में गूंजेगी, कितने मुँह बंद करोगे? कितनी आवाज़ें दबाओगे? कब तक सच्चाई से भागोगे तुम कुछ नहीं हों सिर्फ़ वंशवाद का एक नमूना हो। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut: Devendra Fadnavis backs her, condemns BMC: When injustice becomes law, rebellion becomes duty

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×