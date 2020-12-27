Kangana Ranaut talks about spreading her ashes in the mountains instead of the Ganges in new poem Rakh; Watch

Kangana Ranaut recently penned her thoughts in the form of a poem titled Rakh. In the poem, the actress requests for her ashes to be spread in the mountains instead of it being immersed in the Ganges.

This weekend, took to her social media platform to share a poem she recently penned. The actress, who has been busy with her upcoming projects, lifted the pen and wrote her thoughts in a thought-provoking poem. Titled Rakh, Kangana expresses her wish of spreading her ashes on the mountain ranges instead of the Ganges. The actress points out that all the rivers meet the oceans and she is scared of the depth of the humongous waterbody. She chooses mountains over the river for she could touch the skies.

Read her poem below:

Meri rakh ko Ganga me mat bahana

Har nadi sagar me jaake milti hain

Mujhe sagar ki gahraiyon se darr lagta hain

Main aasman ko chuna chahti hoon

Meri rakh ko in pahadon pe bikher dena Jab suraj ugen,

To main use choon saku Jab main tanha hu, toh chand se baatein karoon

Meri rakh ko us kshitij pe chhod dena…

The poem expresses her thoughts with candid moments from her recent hiking trip with her family. She narrated the poem and shared it with videos of her recent trip to the snowcapped mountains with her family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s next film ‘Thalaivi’ will see her playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. She has also started prepping for two films ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’. While in ‘Dhaakad’ she plays an Air Force pilot, in ‘Tejas’ she will be seen as an action character.

Credits :Instagram

