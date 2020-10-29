  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut & team complete day 3 of workshop for Tejas with homemade food & retro music; See PICS & VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut is currently prepping for her upcoming movie Tejas through daily workshops. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram posts.
1970 reads Mumbai Updated: October 29, 2020 01:27 am
Kangana Ranaut & team complete day 3 of workshop for Tejas with homemade food & retro music; See PICS & VIDEOKangana Ranaut & team complete day 3 of workshop for Tejas with homemade food & retro music; See PICS & VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has her hands full with some significant projects for the time being. The actress recently completed the shoot of the biopic Thalaivi and jetted off to her hometown again. The latest that we know is that she is currently gearing up for her next project which is Tejas. She has been keeping her fans posted on social media regarding her plans with the movie. As of now, Kangana is busy attending workshops for the same with director Sarvesh Mewara.

As the workshop enters its third consecutive day, the Manikarnika actress has shared a few pictures for her fans to see on Instagram. As one can see, the third day was quite fun as it included not only the work related to Tejas but also a fun-filled evening. We get a glimpse of the same in the pictures and the video shared by Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel. In the first picture, the actress is sitting happily as she flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera. 

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Tejas day 3 work along with delicious home made food 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (kanganaranaut) on

Undoubtedly, Kangana Ranaut looks regal in an off-white pantsuit teamed up with a pair of light brown boots. She writes in her caption, “#Tejas day 3 work along with delicious homemade food.” As one can see in the video, the two sisters and the entire team can be seen listening to some soothing retro music. In the one that is shared by Rangoli Chandel, all of them can be seen singing and dancing to the iconic song, ‘Gulabi Aankhen.’ For the unversed, Kangana plays the role of an Air Force Pilot in Tejas that has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.  

Check out the other picture and the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hosted a small dinner tonight for friends and no one was ready to eat 

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (rangoli_r_chandel) on

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut is busy in conversation with Team Tejas as she drops a glimpse of day 2 of workshop; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram Rangoli Chandel Instagram

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut is busy in conversation with Team Tejas as she drops a glimpse of day 2 of workshop; See Photo
Kangana Ranaut begins workshops for Tejas; Says ‘Pleased to start work with super talented director and coach’
Kangana Ranaut trains like a beast for Dhaakad & Tejas: Have given Bollywood its 1st ever legit action heroine
Kangana Ranaut extends wishes on Indian Air Force Day as she shares a glimpse from her film Tejas
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut is all set to take off as the brave Air Force Pilot as shoot begins in December; See Pic
Is Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas sequel to Uri: The Surgical Strike? Here’s what producer Ronnie Screwvala has to say

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement