Kangana Ranaut & team complete day 3 of workshop for Tejas with homemade food & retro music; See PICS & VIDEO

has her hands full with some significant projects for the time being. The actress recently completed the shoot of the biopic Thalaivi and jetted off to her hometown again. The latest that we know is that she is currently gearing up for her next project which is Tejas. She has been keeping her fans posted on social media regarding her plans with the movie. As of now, Kangana is busy attending workshops for the same with director Sarvesh Mewara.

As the workshop enters its third consecutive day, the Manikarnika actress has shared a few pictures for her fans to see on Instagram. As one can see, the third day was quite fun as it included not only the work related to Tejas but also a fun-filled evening. We get a glimpse of the same in the pictures and the video shared by Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel. In the first picture, the actress is sitting happily as she flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera.

Undoubtedly, Kangana Ranaut looks regal in an off-white pantsuit teamed up with a pair of light brown boots. She writes in her caption, “#Tejas day 3 work along with delicious homemade food.” As one can see in the video, the two sisters and the entire team can be seen listening to some soothing retro music. In the one that is shared by Rangoli Chandel, all of them can be seen singing and dancing to the iconic song, ‘Gulabi Aankhen.’ For the unversed, Kangana plays the role of an Air Force Pilot in Tejas that has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

