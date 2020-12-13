Kangana Ranaut & team meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to show him the script of Tejas

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shoot of Thalaivi. She is now gearing up for Tejas and Dhaakad.

It won’t be wrong to call one of the busiest actresses in current times and her latest work schedule is proof. She has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the biopic Thalaivi which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The diva announced the same on social media and now it seems like she is back on business again. That is because she has some more interesting projects lined up including Tejas.

The actress and her team recently met India’s Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh to show him the script of Tejas. Kangana has shared pictures of the same on social media too. Talking about it, she writes, “Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind.” The diva looks stunning in light pink-coloured salwar kameez in the pictures.

Check out the tweet below:

Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/7eoVN1Lidj — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) December 13, 2020

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut began preparing for Tejas during her stay in her hometown at Himachal Pradesh. The actress also attended a few workshops for the same there. She plays the role of an Indian air force pilot in the movie that has been directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana’s first look from the same has already been unveiled much to the excitement of the fans. Apart from that, she also has another movie lined up which is the Razneesh Ghai directorial Dhaakad.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

