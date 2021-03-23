Kangana Ranaut tears up as she praises Thalaivi director AL Vijay: He has made me feel good about my talent

During the trailer launch of Thalaivi, birthday girl Kangana Ranaut got emotional while praising the ace filmmaker, AL Vijay.

has turned a year older; she is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The actress has kickstarted her special day launching the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Helmed by AL Vijay, the upcoming film will feature Kangana in the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Aravind Swamy in the lead role and it will hit the big screens on April 23. However, today, during the trailer launch event, the Queen actress broke down in tears while praising the ace filmmaker, AL Vijay.

Now, the video of Kangana crying on the stage is doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, Kangana can be heard saying she had never met a man like AL Vijay in her life whoever made her feel so good about her talent. "I want to say that he is one person who has made me feel good about my talent. Especially the kind of camaraderie they show with the male hero, they never show with an actress. But I learnt from him, how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership," the actress said.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s latest video here:

During #ThalaiviTrailer launch in Chennai, @KanganaTeam gets emotional while talking about Director #Vijay, mentioned how he empowered her and not feel apologetic about her talent. #KanganaRanaut #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/pyyLEESlZz — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) March 23, 2021

Sharing almost a same video of her on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer."

Earlier as well, the Manikarnika actress has heaped praises on Vijay. She had shared three precious BTS pictures with the director and wrote, "Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make," she wrote.

"First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs," she added.

"I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you, spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you Love Yours kangana," Kangana said.

Meanwhile, apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

Credits :Pinkvilla

