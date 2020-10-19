  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut teases Rangoli Chandel for seizing her saree: Sustainable fashion is repeating your own clothes

Kangana Ranaut shared several photos from her brother Aksht's pre-wedding ceremony yesterday. However, she shared how her sister Rangoli Chandel borrowed her saree for the function and did not return it. The actress joked regarding the same and left netizens in splits.
Kangana Ranaut teases Rangoli Chandel for seizing her saree: Sustainable fashion is repeating your own clothes
Just recently, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to drop several photos and videos from her brother Aksht's pre-wedding ceremony of Badhai and lit up the internet. Even Rangoli Chandel dropped several adorable photos of her sister Kangana with Prithvi and left everyone in awe. However, Kangana seemed to be in a fun mood as she teased and joked about her sister Rangoli borrowing her saree for the function and never returning. The Thalaivi star seemed to be in a happy mood as she claimed Rangoli 'seized' her saree for the function. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana explained the meaning of sustainable fashion and mentioned that one needs to repeat their own clothes for it. However, Rangoli wore her blue saree for Aksht's haldi and shared photos on Instagram with Kangana and their brother. Seeing the same, Kangana joked about her sister taking the saree and not returning as promised. Rangoli too could not control her laughter at her sister's 'seizure' comment. 

Kangana wrote, "Sustainable fashion is when you repeat your own clothes but when your sister borrows your favourite clothes and promises to wear only once and never returns it’s called seizing ...." 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's comment on Rangoli:

Rangoli shared a screenshot of her sister's tweet on Instagram and shared smiling emoticons on it. Meanwhile, the Thalaivi actress is elated as she is spending time in Manali with her family. Recently, Kangana shared a video of her shedding weight post Thalaivi shoot for her upcoming films, Tejas and Dhaakad. The video gave fans a glimpse of Kangana's rigorous training. She will now be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami as MGR. 

