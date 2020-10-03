Kangana Ranaut is telling her truth, shouldn't be trivialised says CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi amid drug probe

In a recent interview, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi opened up about the accusation that amid the drug probe, Bollywood may have been singled out. He even backed Kangana Ranaut and said that her truth should not be trivialised.

Actress had spoken against the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood in a recent interview with Times Now and had claimed that 99 percent of the stars in the industry may be doing drugs. Post this the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned several Bollywood stars for questioning and the entire industry came under scrutiny. Amid this, in a recent interview, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi opened up about the claims of drug abuse in Bollywood and backed Kangana.

In a chat with Times Now, Prasoon Joshi was asked if exposing the drug racket in Bollywood meant the industry was being singled out as was also spoken by in her speech. To this, the CBFC chairman replied and mentioned that there have been a lot of things whose essence gets lost because of the way they were said. He mentioned that discrediting the industry is not right as it has actually done some wonderful work. However, he mentioned that Kangana is telling her truth and that it should not be trivialised.

Taking about it, Prasoon Joshi said, "A lot of the things because of the way they are said today, the real essence gets lost. Discrediting film industry which has actually done wonderful work that's also not right. But what Kangana is coming from, she is talking about her truth. Usko trivialise nahi kiya jaana chahiye."

It was Jaya Bachchan who had spoken in the parliament in her speech and had mentioned that Bollywood should not be discredited as it contributes to Indian economy. Her speech was hailed by many actors from the industry. However, Kangana had reacted strongly to Jaya Bachchan's speech back then too. Kangana had opened up about drug abuse in Bollywood in an interview earlier with Times Now and had backed NCB's drug case investigation. The actress has time and again used her Twitter handle to share her opinion over the drug case investigation. When , Sara Ali Khan, and others were summoned by NCB, Kangana had even reacted to it on social media.

