Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID 19; Says 'It's nothing but a small time flu which got too much press'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for COVID 19 and has quarantined herself. The Thalaivi star urged all to not let the virus scare them and said she will 'demolish' it.

On Saturday, took to her handle to inform fans that she has tested positive for COVID 19 and is in self quarantine. Sharing the news, Kangana said she will 'demolish' it and called the virus, a 'small time flu' that got too much press. The Thalaivi actress also informed her fans how she got detected with COVID 19. She shared a detailed note in which she revealed that she was planning a trip back to her home in Himachal Pradesh. Hence, she got her test done and it came back positive.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a throwback photo from her time spent in meditation at Sadhguru's Ashram. With it, she revealed that she tested positive for COVID 19 and that she will beat the virus. In her caption, Kangana wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev"

As soon as Kangana shared the news on Instagram, her fans started pouring in wishes for her speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Get well soon Kangna ji.You will be ok soon lioness." Another wrote, "Get well soon you have jigra that no one have." The actress had been spending time at home over the past few days since the Maharashtra lockdown. While staying at home, the Thalaivi star had been actively tweeting about the COVID 19 second wave in the nation and urged everyone to plant more trees for all the oxygen being used up.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been in the news lately as her Twitter account was suspended. Post the same, the actress has been using her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated.

