Kangana Ranaut on Thalaivi: 'Jayalalithaa longed for a family; I share similarities with her’

is currently shooting for her upcoming film titled 'Thalaivi' in Chennai. The film is a biopic on the late Jayalalithaa, who was the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Queen actress Kangana Ranaut, spoke in depth about her character in the film. The actress who will be receiving her Padma Shri award at the upcoming Padma Awards 2020, said that she has done a lot of research for this role. The Panga actress says Jayalalithaa, was nothing like her. The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was known for her glamour like in Bollywood. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress further adds that it was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes as she does not consider her a glamourous star.

But, Kangana does point out to the one similarity in both of them. The stunning diva says that Jayalalithaa was a very reluctant actor and it is the same with her. Kangana further says that she never wanted to be an actor in Bollywood, hence, that's why she and Jayalalithaa became very unusual actors. Kangana Ranaut adds how Jayalalithaa felt she can be more than an actress and glam diva in the films and hence she became a politician. Kangana Ranaut does not fail to mention that she felt be can actress was limiting her capabilities, and so she became a director as well. Kangana highlights these parallels between her and the former politician. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress Kangana Ranaut further adds how, Jayalalithaa also longed for a family and wanted to have a child.

This aspect of the former Chief Minister's life is similar to that of Kangana Ranaut. The Tanu Weds Manu actress feels that there are scenes in the film which show how a married actor promises marriage and then goes back on his word to Jayalalithaa, which makes her feel humiliated in public. Kangana adds how there was a time in her life when some married men took advantage of her when she long for a family.

