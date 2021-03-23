Kangana Ranaut on Thalaivi release during pandemic: Hopefully things will improve & will have 100% occupancy

Kangana Ranaut’s much awaited Thalaivi is all set to release next month and the movie has been grabbing a lot of attention.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the nation for almost a year now especially the entertainment industry. And while things are getting back to normal, the filmmakers are eager to get have their movies back on the silver screen. Interestingly, starrer Thalaivi has also been among the much anticipated releases of the year and will be releasing on April 23. While the makers have unveiled the trailer today, Kangana was quizzed about releasing the movie during the pandemic.

To this, the Queen actress stated that the audience is looking forward to the release of the movie and while there is still a month for the release, she is hopeful that the situation will be improved by then and that they will have 100 percent occupancy. Kangana said, “Audiences are ready. Maybe the films that are coming aren't performing to their full potential but it's not that they are underperforming. They are definitely making a good impact. We have to collectively fight it, the vaccine is also here and we still have four weeks. We are very hopeful that it will improve and we will have 100 percent occupancy in theatres. Maybe in a few areas, we don't have that but we are prepared for it.”

For the uninitiated, Thalaivi happens to be the much awaited biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and it will trace her journey from cinema to politics. Also starring Arvind Swamy in the lead, the AL Vijay directorial will be hitting the screens on April 23 and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language.

