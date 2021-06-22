Kangana Ranaut on Thalaivi's 'U' certificate for Tamil release: One more film of mine which children can enjoy

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a post about Thalaivi's film certification before it's Tamil release. The actress rejoiced as her film's Tamil version didn't get censored.

On Tuesday, 's much awaited film, Thalaivi received its censor certification for Tamil release and it was issued a 'U' certificate. Now, the lead star of the film, Kangana has reacted to the certification for her film and expressed that after Manikarnika and Queen, another of hers that children will be able to see will become Thalaivi. In Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen as late J Jayalalithaa, the actor-turned-politician, who governed as CM of Tamil Nadu for a long time.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Thalaivi gets U certificate in Tamil version, which means after Queen and Manikarnika, one more film of mine which children can enjoy with parents and grandparents." The actress was elated as her film's Tamil version got the certification without cuts. Reportedly, the makers will apply for certification for Hindi and Tamil versions as well. The film stars Kangana in the lead and fans have been waiting to see her in the dynamic avatar.

Owing to the second wave of COVID 19, the film's scheduled release on April 23, 2021, had to be delayed. The new release date is yet to be announced and fans have been waiting for the same. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and others. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The trailer and the first song Chali Chali left fans of Kangana excited to see her essay the role of the late actor-turned-politician.

