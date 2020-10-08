Kangana Ranaut is thankful to PM Modi for Jan Andolan against COVID 19: Let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona

Just like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut has also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jan Andolan campaign and urged fans to support the initiative to fight against COVID 19.

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to take a toll on normal life across India with infecting over 68 lakh people, the Indian government has been taking all the necessary measures. Adding on to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a Jan Andolan initiative to unite the nation in this fight against the deadly virus. In the initiative, he has asked the citizens to follow the necessary precautions and maintain sanitization to stay safe in these COVID times. Hailing the campaign, has expressed her gratitude towards PM Modi for launching this initiative.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend support for the campaign. Kangana wrote that while the pandemic came along with several setbacks, this initiative will unite the nation like never before. She also urged the fans to support the initiative. “The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona,” Kangana tweeted.

Here’s a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet supporting Jan Andolan initiative:

The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona https://t.co/XoMxTQYP4i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2020

Apart from Kangana, and Shekhar Kapur had also extended support for PM Modi’s Jan Andolan initiative. The Dabangg star took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron, in difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise your hands. Let's implement PM Modi's - Jan andolan against COVID. Come on buck up India! Jai hind!!”

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

