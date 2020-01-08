Kangana Ranaut thanks Deepika Padukone & Meghna for Chhapaak: It reminded me of Rangoli’s acid attack; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to come out in support of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. The Panga actress expressed her gratitude to Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar for making the film and mentioned the trailer reminded her of Rangoli Chandel’s acid attack.

An important story that has been in the news since the trailer came out is starrer Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika’s film, Chhapaak is the story of Malti who suffers an acid attack and her life changes. The trailer has been getting rave reviews but for and her sister Rangoli Chandel, Chhapaak’s trailer brought back unpleasant memories of an attack that changed latter’s life. On Wednesday morning, Kangana came out in support of Chhapaak and expressed gratitude to Deepika and Meghna for making Chhapaak.

Rangoli took to Twitter to share a video in which Kangana is seen voicing her opinion on Chhapaak’s trailer. Kangana is seen revealing that the trailer of the film reminded her family and her of the acid attack that took place on her sister Rangoli. Kangana rooted for Chhapaak and thanked Deepika and Meghna for making a film on acid violence. The Panga actress prayed and hoped that in the new year, the sale of acid is stopped and things get better in the society. Kangana even mentioned Chhapaak is a tight slap on the faces of the perpetrators.

Rangoli shared the video and wrote, “The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi.” When the trailer of the film was launched, Rangoli had shared how it reminded her of her own story and mentioned that it is a story that needs to be told.

Chhapaak is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor. Deepika has been promoting the film and looks like Kangana and her sister have extended their warm wishes to team Chhapaak with the video. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and with Chhapaak, Deepika is also turning a producer. Chapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

