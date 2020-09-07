  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut thanks Home Minister Amit Shah as she is granted Y category security ahead of Mumbai visit

Ahead of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai visit, Home Minister Amit Shah grants Y category security to her. See post!
14280 reads Mumbai
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of the fight seeking justice for SSR. From demanding #JusticeForSSR to talking about drug abuse happening in Bollywood to claiming that 99 per cent of actors consume drugs, Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines. In the latest, when Kangana Ranaut tweeted comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders lashed out at the actress so much so that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a derogatory statement, abused Kangana Ranaut and threatened to insult her father.

Thereafter, Kangana recorded a video and expressed concern after Raut’s disrespectful remark calling her ‘haramkhor ladki’, and in the latest, Kangana revealed that she has been granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the Centre has extended Y security to her. Kangana’s tweet read, “ये प्रमाण है की अब किसी देशभक्त आवाज़ को कोई फ़ासीवादी नहीं कुचल सकेगा,मैं @AmitShah  जी की आभारी हूँ वो चाहते तो हालातों के चलते मुझे कुछ दिन बाद मुंबई जाने की सलाह देते मगर उन्होंने भारत की एक बेटी के वचनों का मान रखा, हमारे स्वाभिमान और आत्मसम्मान की लाज रखी, जय हिंद Folded hands…”

Well, amid the threat from Sanjay Raut, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to reveal that she isn’t scared of anyone and that she will land Mumbai on September 9 and if anyone has the courage to stop her, go ahead and do it. Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government said the state will provide security to Kangana Ranaut and was reportedly also considering extending the security during her upcoming visit to Mumbai

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to be accompanied by Himachal Pradesh police officials for security during her visit to Mumbai

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

stay safe kangana.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Yay

