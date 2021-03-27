  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut thanks Tejas crew as they welcome her with cakes: They really know how to make you feel loved

Kangana Ranaut was taken aback by the warm welcome she received from the crew of Tejas. The actress took to her social media to express her gratitude.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut thanks Tejas crew as they welcome her with cakes: They really know how to make you feel loved
Kangana Ranaut jetted off to the city of Jaisalmer shortly after the trailer launch event of her much-anticipated biopic Thalaivi in Chennai. The actress flew to Rajasthan to resume the filming for Sarvesh Mewara directorial Tejas. The star received a grand welcome as soon as she stepped foot in the state, with Rajasthani dancers and singers performing to welcome the beloved actress. The star took to her social media to share how the crew of her upcoming film welcomed her.

Kangana took to her Twitter handle to post a picture of her along with the entire crew of the film. In the photo we see the actress standing next to the film’s director as the duo looks at two cakes in front of them. The actress expressed her gratitude to the film’s crew and penned a funny note with it, “So lovely to be back with my #Tejas crew, they really know how to make you feel loved, thank you @sarveshmewara1 sir @nonabains for celebrating my happiness” The star quirkily added a line to explain the context behind the picture, “P.S I am telling my director please feed me fruit cake not the chocolate one”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet:

In Tejas, the actress will play the role of a fighter pilot named Tejas Gill. Besides this, Kangana will be seen as the powerful political figure J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film's trailer launch made fans even more excited about the film’s release as the star opened up about the makings of the biopic in detail.

