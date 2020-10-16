Kangana Ranaut trains like a beast for Dhaakad & Tejas: Have given Bollywood its 1st ever legit action heroine

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a sneak peek of her ninja-like training for her upcoming action films Dhaakad and Tejas. The actress also claimed to have given Bollywood an action heroine in her note.

Actress recently returned to Manali after completing another schedule of her J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi. Now, she seems to have turned on her beast mode as she kicked off training and losing weight for her upcoming action films Dhaakad and Tejas. The actress recently tweeted a photo of herself and claimed that she is beginning to lose weight for her upcoming projects after the Thalaivi shoot. Now, she shared a glimpse via a video of her training and it is all the motivation you need to hit the gym.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Kangana shared a video of herself training like a beast as she prepped for her roles in Dhaakad and Tejas. From nailing kicks to boxing to summersaults to stretching, Kangana could be seen sweating it out and gearing up to play an action heroine in her upcoming projects. With the video, Kangana penned a note and shared some details about her upcoming roles. Not just this, she took a dig at 's thaali comment and claimed that she has given Bollywood its first action heroine.

Sharing the video on her social media handles, Kangana wrote, "I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's training video:

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

The actress shared that she will be seen playing a force officer in Tejas and a spy in Dhaakad. When the first look of Dhaakad came out, fans were thrilled to see Kangana in an action avatar. Now, with a glimpse of her training, surely fans would be looking forward to seeing her in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming action films. Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

