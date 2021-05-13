  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut trends on Twitter after comments on Israel, netizens slam actress for views on Gaza attacks

In the absence of Twitter, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to voice her opinions about the ongoing Israel-Gaza attacks on her Instagram Story.
Kangana Ranaut trends on Twitter after comments on Israel, netizens slam actress for views on Gaza attacks.
Even though Kangana Ranaut has been permanently suspended on Twitter, the actress was the top trend on Thursday morning. The reason? Well, in the absence of Twitter, Kangana took to Instagram to voice her opinions about the ongoing Israel-Gaza attacks on her Instagram Story. The actress stood in support of Israel and its attacks on Gaza as she proclaimed in a series of posts. Kangana wrote, "India stands with Israel. Those who think that terrorism should be replied with dharna and kadi ninda must learn from Israel." 

For the last few days, Israel and Palestine are on the brink of a civil war as bombing and shelling exchanges have been taking place. Several social media and official photographs show air strikes and rocket attacks on both ends as lives continue to be disrupted. Amidst this, Kangana backed Israel and its approach. In another post, Kangana said, "In the fight against radical Islamic terrorism Indian stands with Israel (sic)." 

However, Kangana's comments faced serious backlash on Twitter and made her the top trend. One of them was Pakistani actress Maya Ali who took to Instagram to repost Kangana's story and wrote, "I feel sorry for you. All I can is get well soon @kanganaranaut. One should at least have some humanity #PalestenianLivesMatter." 

Several netizens even shared screenshots of reporting Kangana's account on Instagram. One user wrote, "You don't have to be Muslim to stand up for Palestinians you just have to be Human. And she's not. That's it that's the tweet #KanganaRanaut." 

While another Twitter user backed her saying, "About 600 rockets have been fired towards the Israel by the Hamas, you have no words to say about it but when Israel retaliates you cry. Israel has power to save its country and also it could destroy your akas. #KanganaRanaut #IndiaStandsWithIsrael #IndiaStandWithIsrael."  

Take a look at some of the reactions: 

