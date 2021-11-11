Kangana Ranaut: Tried to spot Karan Johar during Padma Awards ceremony but he wasn't there

Kangana Ranaut has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been conferred with the Padma Shri award of late which happens to be the fourth highest civilian award of the country. Interestingly, Kangana’s arch rival Karan Johar had also been named for Padma Shri this year. And while the Queen actress can’t stop gushing about her achievement, she revealed that she did try spotting KJo during the prestigious ceremony and couldn’t see him there.

Talking about it during the Times Now Summit, Kangana stated that the organisers made sure that their path didn’t cross at the path given their ugly feud in the past. “Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings...I tried to spot him around but he was not there”. The actress also stated that she would have spoken to KJo despite their conflict and encourages coexistence of all kinds. “There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds,” Kangana added.

To note, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been at loggerheads for years now and often taken a jibe at each other. Apart from her glorious achievement, the Queen actress has been making the headlines for her upcoming projects. After winning hearts in Thalaivii, she will be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. Besides, she has also turned a producer for Tiku Weds Sheru.