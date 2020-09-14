  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut tries to decode her nephew's thoughts: I feel kids are capable of thinking more than we assume

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for the last week. On Monday, the actress shared a throwback photo with her nephew Prithvi and tried to express her thoughts about the kid’s feelings. Take a look.
216164 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 07:25 pm
Kangana Ranaut with her nephew PrithviKangana Ranaut tries to decode her nephew's thoughts: I feel kids are capable of thinking more than we assume
Actress Kangana Ranaut made her way back to Manali from Mumbai after spending a few days in the city. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Kangana was spending time at home with her family in Manali and also recently made her Twitter debut. Amid this, she often shares cute photos of her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel on social media and leaves the internet in awe. Once again, on Monday, Kangana began her week on a pensive note as she tried to decode the thoughts of her nephew via a throwback photo. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a cute throwback photo of the little munchkin in her arms. In the adorable photo, Kangana is seen cuddling the baby in her arms as she chills on the porch. While sitting with Prithvi in the photo, the actress is seen spending time with the munchkin. With the photo, Kangana shared a pensive note about kids and their thoughts. She expressed that according to her, kids may have the power to think more than adults assume and that she often wonders what her nephew might be thinking. 

Sharing the cute photo, Kangana wrote, “Good morning friends, just a thought I feel children are capable of thinking and feeling way more than we assume, when he is lost in thoughts like this I wonder what is he feeling!” 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s photo:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently left Mumbai amid her row with the BMC and Maharashtra government. The actress’ office was demolished by the BMC officials this week while she was returning to Mumbai. A day back, she met with Maharashtra Governor to express her thoughts about the incident to him. On Monday morning, Kangana left for Manali and penned a note that her analogy with ‘POK’ was bang on. 

Anonymous 1 day ago

Neponephew!

Anonymous 2 days ago

The kid looks doped.

Anonymous 2 days ago

nepotism ki dukaan

Anonymous 2 days ago

The kids must be wondering my mom is a retard and my aunty and nani too

Anonymous 2 days ago

She should be named the official psychopath of bollywood, she's very dangerous

Anonymous 2 days ago

The most evil woman in the world

Anonymous 2 days ago

Her shorts are dangerously short!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

He is wondering who is this evil woman holding me do tight I can't breathe.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Is this not nepotism? She insults Karan Johar and his cute kids when he puts their pictures up, but why is she promoting nepotism herself? Your nephew is not more precious than the Johar twins. Your drama of nepotism but you the first to practice it! Evil woman!

Anonymous 2 days ago

ok and so what?

Anonymous 2 days ago

So cute!

