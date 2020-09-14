Kangana Ranaut tries to decode her nephew's thoughts: I feel kids are capable of thinking more than we assume

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for the last week. On Monday, the actress shared a throwback photo with her nephew Prithvi and tried to express her thoughts about the kid’s feelings. Take a look.

Actress made her way back to Manali from Mumbai after spending a few days in the city. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Kangana was spending time at home with her family in Manali and also recently made her Twitter debut. Amid this, she often shares cute photos of her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel on social media and leaves the internet in awe. Once again, on Monday, Kangana began her week on a pensive note as she tried to decode the thoughts of her nephew via a throwback photo.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a cute throwback photo of the little munchkin in her arms. In the adorable photo, Kangana is seen cuddling the baby in her arms as she chills on the porch. While sitting with Prithvi in the photo, the actress is seen spending time with the munchkin. With the photo, Kangana shared a pensive note about kids and their thoughts. She expressed that according to her, kids may have the power to think more than adults assume and that she often wonders what her nephew might be thinking.

Sharing the cute photo, Kangana wrote, “Good morning friends, just a thought I feel children are capable of thinking and feeling way more than we assume, when he is lost in thoughts like this I wonder what is he feeling!”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s photo:

Good morning friends, just a thought I feel children are capable of thinking and feeling way more than we assume, when he is lost in thoughts like this I wonder what is he feeling! pic.twitter.com/LwMqUD4iMU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana recently left Mumbai amid her row with the BMC and Maharashtra government. The actress’ office was demolished by the BMC officials this week while she was returning to Mumbai. A day back, she met with Maharashtra Governor to express her thoughts about the incident to him. On Monday morning, Kangana left for Manali and penned a note that her analogy with ‘POK’ was bang on.

Also Read|PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×