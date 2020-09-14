Kangana Ranaut trolled for reacting to fictitious news about Shiv Sena on social media

Kangana Ranaut's response to a web portal on social media did not go well with the netizens. They have now mercilessly trolled the actress because of the same.

is grabbing headlines for the past few days for all the obvious reasons. The actress was on her way to Mumbai when the BMC partially demolished her office in the city. However, the Bombay High Court intervened in between and put a halt to the demolition. Meanwhile, she has left for her hometown again on Monday. Well, the Manikarnika star is in the news again, but this time, it is for an entirely different reason.

It so happened that Kangana shared a post by a web portal on her Twitter handle in which there is a line mentioned that reads, “Facebook Launches Mark Yourself Safe From Shivsena Goons Feature.” The actress has reacted to the same and writes, “Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done.”

Check out her tweet below:

Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done https://t.co/v2BZYpQdAx — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Well, netizens were quite amused by the satirical and fictitious post. However, they didn’t leave the chance to troll Kangana upon seeing her reaction to the same. Given the fact that it is highly unlikely that Facebook has introduced any such feature, a few other netizens also tried justifying Kangana’s reaction by stating that she just gave a satirical reply to the post.

Meanwhile, check out some of the reactions below:

The fauxy is a parody handle. You've lost your mind completely. — STELLA (BrownKhaleesi) September 14, 2020

She is being sarcastic kangana ka sense of humour tumhe dhire dhire pata chalega — Rebellious (leo_rebelious) September 14, 2020

People need to be protected from your tweets too.

Your tweets only spreads poisons & nothing else.

Making personal attacks without any content, defacing state, creating enmity between two religions are the only motive of your Venomous tweets.

Druggie will be uncovered one day — Nikhil Jadhav (Nikhil21921335) September 14, 2020

FOX FAILS to recognize FAUXy — Friendlass. (___VintageSoul) September 14, 2020

