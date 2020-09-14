  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut trolled for reacting to fictitious news about Shiv Sena on social media

Kangana Ranaut's response to a web portal on social media did not go well with the netizens. They have now mercilessly trolled the actress because of the same.
416570 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 05:25 pm
Kangana Ranaut is grabbing headlines for the past few days for all the obvious reasons. The actress was on her way to Mumbai when the BMC partially demolished her office in the city. However, the Bombay High Court intervened in between and put a halt to the demolition. Meanwhile, she has left for her hometown again on Monday. Well, the Manikarnika star is in the news again, but this time, it is for an entirely different reason.

It so happened that Kangana shared a post by a web portal on her Twitter handle in which there is a line mentioned that reads, “Facebook Launches Mark Yourself Safe From Shivsena Goons Feature.” The actress has reacted to the same and writes, “Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done.”

Check out her tweet below:

Well, netizens were quite amused by the satirical and fictitious post. However, they didn’t leave the chance to troll Kangana upon seeing her reaction to the same. Given the fact that it is highly unlikely that Facebook has introduced any such feature, a few other netizens also tried justifying Kangana’s reaction by stating that she just gave a satirical reply to the post.

Meanwhile, check out some of the reactions below:

Anonymous 1 day ago

lmfao... ohh the narcissism... she really does think that the world revolves around her... y won't facebook launch a feature for her highness... she really needs to get her head out of her a**...

Anonymous 1 day ago

how is BJP getting money to buy Mps in Goa, Madhya Pradesh , Karnataka etc is it ethical And shiv Sena was freinds with BJP for long

Anonymous 1 day ago

If she trolls someone then nobody utters a word but when someone trolls her then she will explode the whole twitterati!

Anonymous 1 day ago

If this is beauty then I guess many people in my neighbourhood can work in bullywood

Anonymous 1 day ago

She miscalculated this. Instead of the red carpet she expected in the city, her office was razed in front of her eyes and she could do nothing. Not even BJP offered a token protest while it was being razed. All she has is BJp's covert support and some fringe elements who turned at the airport seeking their day in the sun. She blew up her career with WTF statements and targetting her colleagues senselessly. Looks like work has dried up and relationships have been broken. Not just with the industry, colleagues but with the city as well. The same city where she made it all and blew it all.

Anonymous 1 day ago

jalli hui noodles

Anonymous 1 day ago

Treat others as you want to be treated. Show compassion & empathy instead of attacking your fraternity, picking on colleagues, snatching their credits, & dissing the city where you got & lost everything, its institutions, & officials. Otherwise, you're just a gasbag victim-bully

Anonymous 1 day ago

She did damage control & then took a dig as usual. One dim wit recognises other!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Rebel for the sake of being a rebel!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Once naughty always naughty!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Shez being brute here actually. Shez no dumb. Anyone who want to take her down should never think shez stupid & must up their game. Shez double edge sword.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Gawar hai kitni

Anonymous 2 days ago

Self proclaimed student for life cannot identify a fake handle. what an uneducated moron. PV POST

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lol. Kangana you and your sister terrorized everyone. Now you get a taste of your own medicine and don’t like it. Hahaha..sweet!!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bandar ke haat mein naariyal!

Anonymous 2 days ago

They find difficult to understand English.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana and Katrina don't even know how to use social media and yet in their delusional world's they are Bollywood queen's and numero uno. No wonder no man wants to marry them.

Anonymous 2 days ago

y u bothered abt their marriage

Anonymous 2 days ago

Very very very good. She and her toxic sister chandal rangu trolling everyone for last 3 years. Yeas. Karma biting her badly. KR time is over.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lol. Anpad gawar idiot. This is what is called lack of education and IQ to see through fake n real news.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She did same with Aamir and the Sweden riots, where she posted picture of women brutally beaten for domestic voilence and NOT due to riots.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Did she apologise or called others dim wits for not understsnding her beautiful mind?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Seriously these goons can't even understand sarcasm

Anonymous 2 days ago

Do u understand frustration? Thtz what you are now.

