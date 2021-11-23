Kangana Ranaut in trouble again, slapped with FIR for calling farmers’ protest a Khalistani movement

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in news. She has once again landed herself in trouble as the fresh news is coming in that an FIR has been registered against the actress. News agency ANI shared the same on its Twitter handle. An FIR was registered on Tuesday by members of the Sikh community against the actress for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by making derogatory statements. Reportedly, the FIR was filed by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, 47, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

ANI tweeted, “FIR registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media.” As per reports, Ranaut was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kangana, by her posts on Instagram, claimed that Khalistanis were "arm-twisting" the government and were crushed like mosquitoes by Indira Gandhi.

Well, this is not the first time she has landed in legal trouble. A few days back, she had remarked on the Indian freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks were not welcomed by the netizens and political parties who badly trolled her on social media.