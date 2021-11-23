Kangana Ranaut in trouble again, slapped with FIR for calling farmers’ protest a Khalistani movement
ANI tweeted, “FIR registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media.” As per reports, Ranaut was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kangana, by her posts on Instagram, claimed that Khalistanis were "arm-twisting" the government and were crushed like mosquitoes by Indira Gandhi.
Well, this is not the first time she has landed in legal trouble. A few days back, she had remarked on the Indian freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks were not welcomed by the netizens and political parties who badly trolled her on social media.
FIR registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media pic.twitter.com/qjuBmsPzYX— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Thalaivii. She is gearing up for her next release Dhaakad. She will be seen in the role of Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.
