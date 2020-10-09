Kangana Ranaut in trouble as Karnataka court orders FIR against her over tweet on farm laws: Report
Trouble has mounted for Kangana Ranaut as a court in Karnataka has ordered an FIR against her. That is regarding a tweet that the actress had shared some time back in which she slammed the protests against the farm laws of the Centre. This action has been taken by a court at the Tumakuru district based on a complaint filed by a lawyer, L Ramesh Naik. He has reportedly filed this application under section 156 (3) of CrPC for a probe.
The court order reads, “The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for the report.” Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress earlier said that protests against the farm laws in the country have been prompted by misinformation. She reportedly also said that those who indulged in the same were terrorists. However, the actress clarified later in yet another tweet that she did not call them so.
Kangana shared the following tweet on September 21 – “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.” She, however, clarified in yet another tweet that she did not call the farmers terrorists and that she will leave Twitter forever if someone can prove otherwise. On the other hand, Naik, in his plea has alleged that her tweet’s intention was to injure the people opposing the farm bills.
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
You spread misinformation about SSR and caused civil unrest by provocation , by your definition you are a terrorist too ?
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Put her in jail... Please... for something.... Drugs.... inciting of riot... anything... she is a criminal
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Fake news