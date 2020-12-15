Kangana Ranaut in trouble as Shiv Sena MLA submits breach of privilege notice against her over a tweet

Kangana Ranaut has been mired in a lot of controversies of late owing to some of her tweets. Now, it seems like the actress might have landed herself in trouble once again.

It seems like further trouble has mounted for . All of this happened on Monday starting with the transfer of ’s legal case against her from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch CIU (Central Intelligence Unit). While the actress has already responded to the news, we wonder what reaction she would give after getting the next shock that awaits her! That is because Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has recently submitted a notice against her over a tweet.

This notice has been submitted to the Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against Kangana’s tweet. She had reportedly alleged that Pakistani credit cards have been seized by the ED in a raid from the residence of those who were threatening to break her face. While talking about the same, Sarnaik has stated that the agency conducted a raid at his house two times but found nothing suspicious. The ED is also said to have called the leader and his son for inquiry.

While they have cooperated with the entire thing, he has alleged that electronic media and print media published news against him after Kangana Ranaut’s tweet. The leader also called the news defaming and baseless as the ED did not mention anything about seizures during the raids. It is with regard to this that Pratap Sarnaik has requested the Principal Secretary to forward his complaint to the Privilege Committee of Maharashtra Assembly. This has been reportedly done with the request of an inquiry on breach of privilege and necessary action against the actress.

Credits :ANI

