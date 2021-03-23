Kangana Ranaut turns 34: Fans pour in birthday wishes for the Thalaivi star; Call her the 'Undisputed Queen'

On Kangana Ranaut’s 34th birthday, her fans have taken to their social media handles to share sweet birthday wishes for the Queen of Bollywood.

is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Being an outsider, she has managed to make a mark in the Hindi film industry with her brilliant performances in films like Gangster, Fashion, Rangoon, Woh Lamhe, Simran among others. Time and again, she has proved that she doesn’t need any male lead to make a film successful at the box office. Today, the talented actress is celebrating her 34th birthday. Several fans, as well as her loved ones, are pouring heartfelt birthday wishes for the star on social media.

Kangana herself has also taken to her Twitter handle to share a piece of inspiring advice for the young girls. The actress has begun her birthday celebration with the trailer launch of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Her sister Rangoli Chandel has also taken to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post for the Queen actress. Now, Kangana’s fans have also flooded social media by posting many sweet birthday wishes for their favourite star.

One of her fans wrote, “Happy Birthday to the undisputed Queen. #HappyBirthdayKangana Ranaut. Wishing Happiest Birthday to the female superstar Kangana Ranaut.”

Another fan wrote, “I’ll fight for what I believe in rather than leaving it to destiny. I’m here for a different place, to do different things, to go far. Rebel is too shallow a word. Fighter describes me much better.” #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut.”

"I’ll fight for what I believe in rather than leaving it to destiny. I’m here for a different place, to do different things, to go far. Rebel is too shallow a word. Fighter describes me much better.” #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/rFirEK8qP8 — Kaveesha (@KaveeshaShah) March 23, 2021

Another user has also praised the trailer of Kangana’s upcoming film Thalaivi and wrote, “#HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut May all the day of the year, you continue smiling like today. May every day brings positive energy and good news. You make me feel peaceful and whole. I hope you get everything your heart desires on your birthday. @KanganaTeam #ThalaiviTrailer.”

#HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut May all the day of the year, you continue smiling like today. May every day brings positive energy and good news.

You make me feel peaceful and whole. I hope you get everything your heart desires on your birthday.@KanganaTeam #ThalaiviTrailer is pic.twitter.com/Uzgv8Zv3Oy — Hemant Kashyap. (@Hemantkashyappp) March 23, 2021

Check out other birthday wishes for Kangana Ranaut here:

Happy birthday to my favorite Actress @KanganaTeam ,you personality is itself enough to introduce your achievements and tell your success stories. I wish may God bless you with strong determination and dedication. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/ay7bp0p8bZ — Himanshu (@Himanshudedha77) March 23, 2021

Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous, and talented queen...Wishing you all the happiness in the world. Lots of love @KanganaTeam #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Py0c8Y0nsD — QueenB (@art3mis__love) March 23, 2021

On the work front, apart from Thalaivi, Kangana will be also seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.

Here’s wishing Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday!

