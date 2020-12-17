Kangana Ranaut twirls as she dances with folk dancers in candid throwback PHOTOS from her brother's wedding

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share throwback candid photos from her brother's wedding ceremonies that took place last month. The Tejas star left fans in awe as she shook a leg in the photos with Rajasthani folk dancers.

Just last month, joined her family in welcoming a new member to their clan in the form of her brother's wife. The Thalaivi star joined her family in celebration of her brother's wedding and a lavish ceremony took place in Udaipur. The photos from the wedding ceremony lit up the internet and Kangana looked absolutely gorgeous in each of her looks. Now, the actress picked the perfect throwback treats for her fans in the form of candid photos from the sangeet ceremony and left everyone in awe.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana shared a couple of candid shots of herself twirling and dancing with the Rajasthani folk dancers at the sangeet ceremony of her brother. In the candid clicks, Kangana is seen lost in enjoying herself in dancing to the folk music of Rajasthan. She is seen making the most of her brother's fun wedding ceremonies in the photos. She is seen twirling in one of the photos with the dancers.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Throwback to last month, Some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi." Last month, Kangana shared several stunning photos and videos from her brother Aksht's wedding with Ritu. Netizens were left in awe of the grandeur of the stunning wedding in Udaipur.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's post:

Throwback to last month, Some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi pic.twitter.com/YF3OsZ8wll — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana wrapped up the shooting of her film Thalaivi and headed back home. She will now kick-off shooting for her film, Tejas. For the same, she met up with Union Minister Rajnath Singh to seek permission for the shoot. The film is based on a female fighter plane pilot. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides this, Kangana also has her own action film, Dhaakad for which she has kicked off physical training a few weeks ago.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut claims Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra 'instigated' farmers, asks if they should be punished

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×