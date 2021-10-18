Kangana Ranaut unleashes 4 edgy avatars in one 'Dhaakad' poster, locks release for April 8, 2022

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and announced the release date of her much-awaited spy-thriller ‘Dhaakad’. The actress also unleashed four edgy avatars in one 'Dhaakad' poster and locked release for April 8, 2022. Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!” Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie.

Ahead of the launch, the actress and her team piqued her fans' interest by putting up a billboard signed with her name. It read as, "You have a date with me." Kangana shared a glimpse on her Instagram as well. For the event, the actress wore a mustard-yellow checkered flowy dress teamed with black high heels. Her stunning ensemble was tucked in with the help of a thin ribbon belt. She shared photos on her Instagram along with a caption, "Are you ready for the date? #Dhaakad." Soon, fans poured in love for the actress in the comment section. ‘Dhaakad’ has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021.

Take a look: