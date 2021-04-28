Kangana Ranaut urges all to register for vaccination & not be negative amid COVID 19: No time for self pity

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video in which she has appealed to everyone to register for COVID 19 vaccination. The Thalaivi star also spoke about fake rumours surrounding the COVID 19 vaccine in a new video.

Actress has taken it upon herself to appeal to citizens to register for the COVID 19 vaccination that will open for all those above the age of 18 years from May 1. The Thalaivi actress took to social media to share a new video in which she is seen talking about the importance of taking the COVID 19 vaccination amid the current pandemic situation. Kangana shared a video in which she urged all to register for the vaccination and not to feel negative amid the pandemic.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a video in which she is seen appealing to all for vaccine registration. The actress is seen telling people that those battling COVID 19 have no time to self pity and are tackling it themselves. Urging all to help themselves amid the pandemic, Kangana urged everyone to safeguard themselves from the virus and also to take advantage of the vaccine that has been developed in very little time. She is also seen quoting examples of Spanish flu, plague and other disease outbreaks where vaccines took a long time to come out.

Further, Kangana even said that she had to convince her staff to register for COVID 19 vaccination owing to the rumours that were spreading about the same. She said that on May 1, she herself along with her family and staff will be going for vaccination.

Take a look:

The actress even spoke about research regarding recovery rates of those who took even the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine and battled the disease. With it, she urged everyone to go ahead with vaccination. She said, "Everyone must consider this as their own fight and not feel dejected."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to release in April 2021. However, it was postponed owing to COVID 19 second wave. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas lined up.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut pens Javed Akhtar's poem as she gives us a glimpse of her serene Sunday amid lockdown

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×